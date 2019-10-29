|
|
Donahoe, James "Jim" Edward
Jun 4, 1934 - Oct 23, 2019
Unexpectedly, on October 23rd, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane and the late Anne Louise. Loving father of Cathy Welling (Robert), Mary Lou Pauly (Karl), Ann Lougheed (Peter) and Jim (Lisa). Devoted grandfather of Monica, KJ, Matthew, Kaela, Lindsay, Peter, Ryan, Colin, and Emmett; and great grandfather of Fitz, Freddie, and Maya. Born in New York City and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Jim earned his Law Degree at Dalhousie University. Jim worked in the banking industry and rose to Senior Executive level before his retirement. An avid golfer throughout his life, and a member of Mississauga Golf and Country Club for nearly 50 years. He spent his summers in Mississauga and his winters at Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. An outdoorsman who loved his daily walks in all kinds of weather, and spending time with his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Mississauga on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's memory be made to CAMH, and directed to Geriatric Care Programs (416-535-8501 and ask for Donations Dept.). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019