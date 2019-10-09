Home

James Edward Edmundson


1927 - 2019
James Edward Edmundson Obituary
Edmundson, James Edward
April 17, 1927 - Oct 6, 2019
James Edward Edmundson, age 92, passed away at his home in Sarasota, Florida with his wife by his side on October 6, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1927 in Long Beach, CA. After finishing high school in the District of Columbia, Jim graduated from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy on June 3, 1949. On June 25, 1952, he married Jean Gray. They had two sons together, Jeff and Jay. Jim spent over 31 years in the Navy and retired as a Captain after serving his country around the world and in the line of fire in the Vietnam war. Jim and Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most important was traveling around the globe to experience and photograph new people and cultures. His special interests and hobbies included raising orchids, birdwatching, and was an expert at making bad puns. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jean, his two sons, Jeff (Eddy Shuldman) and Jay (Andrew Warner), and three grandsons, Ari (Emina Musanovic), Tomas and David. In lieu of flowers, Jim wanted donations given to the Glenridge Academy Scholarship Foundation (https://www.glenridgefoundation.org/funds). A celebration of life ceremony will be at Glenridge in the future. Jim will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
