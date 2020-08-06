Harrington, James Edward

Feb 15, 1927 - Aug 1, 2020

On February 15th, 1927, God gave us one of the truly blessed people on earth, James Edward Harrington. In 1951, he married his most beloved wife, Nancy O'Connor Harrington (deceased) and gave life to his family of four: Mary Beth (Joseph C. Grayson, dec.), Jan (John J. Gaines III), Gail Harrington and Nancy (Scott Chartier, dec.). He dearly loved all of his grandchildren, his great grandchildren and those to be born in the future.

Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois to the loving parents of Caroline Speer Harrington and the Honorable Cornelius J. Harrington. He and Nancy brought up their girls in Evergreen Park and Glenview, Illinois and spent his remaining time on earth in Sarasota, Florida.

On August 1st, 2020, our dear Lord opened his loving arms and asked him to return to heaven.

"May the face of his dear Lord, Jesus, shine upon you and bring you joy and peace." Henri Nouwen.

Please celebrate his life through prayers.

At a future day and time, please consider donations of service or money to Resurrection House, Sarasota, Florida in his memory.





