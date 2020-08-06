1/1
James Edward Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrington, James Edward
Feb 15, 1927 - Aug 1, 2020
On February 15th, 1927, God gave us one of the truly blessed people on earth, James Edward Harrington. In 1951, he married his most beloved wife, Nancy O'Connor Harrington (deceased) and gave life to his family of four: Mary Beth (Joseph C. Grayson, dec.), Jan (John J. Gaines III), Gail Harrington and Nancy (Scott Chartier, dec.). He dearly loved all of his grandchildren, his great grandchildren and those to be born in the future.
Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois to the loving parents of Caroline Speer Harrington and the Honorable Cornelius J. Harrington. He and Nancy brought up their girls in Evergreen Park and Glenview, Illinois and spent his remaining time on earth in Sarasota, Florida.
On August 1st, 2020, our dear Lord opened his loving arms and asked him to return to heaven.
"May the face of his dear Lord, Jesus, shine upon you and bring you joy and peace." Henri Nouwen.
Please celebrate his life through prayers.
At a future day and time, please consider donations of service or money to Resurrection House, Sarasota, Florida in his memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved