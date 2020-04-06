|
Kelly, James Edward
Dec 12, 1938 - Mar 20, 2020
James Edward Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 due to heart failure, with his family by his side in Sarasota, Florida.
Jim was born December 12, 1938 in Detroit, MI, and graduated from Cass Tech High School in 1956. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lawrence Tech while working as a pipefitter for 10 years. His studies and work were paused to serve in the Navy as an Airman and electronics technician aboard sub-chaser aircraft during the early 1960s including time at bases in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Key West, Florida. After completing his degree, he worked for Detroit Edison for 31 years, primarily as a power plant manager. Jim loved all things mechanical and never lost his engineer's curiosity or desire to fix things. He especially enjoyed working on sailboats, doing home projects, and tinkering with old cars. He was a passionate sailor and spent many cherished hours sailing on Lake St. Clair with family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, travel and bridge, teaching many of his grandchildren the game and its strategies. Spending time with family brought him the greatest joy. Jim adored his wife and high school sweetheart, JoAnn. They married in 1960, and lived in Grosse Pointe, MI for fifty years. He is survived by his wife of nearly sixty years, children Kristin Beardslee (Jim) and Kevin Kelly (Alexandrea), grandchildren Kelly Beardslee, Will Beardslee, Kate Beardslee, Claire Beardslee, Sarah Kelly, and Elyse Kelly. He is survived by sister Anne and brothers Robert, Jerold (Joyce), and Jack (Anne).
A memorial service will take place at a later date at the Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM), 150 Stimson, Detroit, MI, 48201; Lawrence Technological University, 21000 West Ten Mile Rd, Southfield, MI, 48075; or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020