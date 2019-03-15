Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Joiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. "Cappy" Joiner Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
James G. "Cappy" Joiner Jr. Obituary
Joiner, Jr., James G. "Cappy"
June 7, 1937 - March 13, 2019
James G. "Cappy" Joiner, Jr., 81, of Placida, Florida, formerly of Boca Grande, Florida, died on March 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, FL 33947. Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fellowship Church, Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.