Joiner, Jr., James G. "Cappy"
June 7, 1937 - March 13, 2019
James G. "Cappy" Joiner, Jr., 81, of Placida, Florida, formerly of Boca Grande, Florida, died on March 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, FL 33947. Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fellowship Church, Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
