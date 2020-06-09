James G. McDaniel
1930 - 2020-06-05
McDaniel, James G.
Jun 17, 1930 - Jun 5, 2020
James G. McDaniel, 89, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
