Owens, James (Jim) Gardiner
Aug 2, 1942 - Aug 9, 2019
James (Jim) Gardiner Owens died at the age of 77 on August 9th in Sarasota, Florida. Jim was born in Bromley, Kentucky on August 2nd, 1942. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School (Baltimore) in 1960 and continued on to receive B.S. degrees in marketing and journalism from the University of Maryland, where he became a very active member of Sigma Chi fraternity (Gamma Chi Chapter president, 1965).
Jim was married to Gayle Hudson on September 3, 1965; they were happily married for nearly 54 years. He was a sales manager with Procter and Gamble for 30 years. While retired he loved traveling with Gayle to explore and spend time with fraternity brothers, friends and his adoring family; he also enjoyed volunteering his time to many organizations, including Friends of the Legacy Trail, the Nathan Benderson Community Park Foundation and the V Foundation.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife Gayle and their beloved son James (Jimbo) Owens. He is also survived by Gayle's dear daughter Debbie Miller (Bart); grandchildren Kaylie Lehman (Nick), Olivia and James Owens, along with their mother, Chris Owens; great-grandchildren Lucy and Oliver Lehman; the families of nieces Jodi Pupo (Amaury) and Natascha Moreno (Matt), cousins Gene, Scott, David, and Jack Gardiner, Mary Ann Ronan (Carl Grueninger), Kate Sultan (Ed) and Lisa Chisenhall (Rod), as well as other family and countless friends. Jim was preceded in death by his loving parents Eva (Gardiner) and James T Owens, aunts Arvella Gardiner, Kay Owens, and Mick Frilling, uncle Wayne Gardiner (Hazel), cousin Jack Gardiner and his best friends Thor, Loki and Jolly. Friends and family will be provided with the date and location of the memorial service to be held in Jim's honor later this year. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made on behalf of Jim to the V Foundation at https://www.v.org/ways-to-give/honor-memorial-gifts/.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019