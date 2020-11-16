Giarrusso, James
Apr 1, 1932 - Nov 12, 2020
James V. Giarrusso Jr. (Jim), 88, of Venice, FL passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born April 1, 1932 to James and Caroline Giarrusso. As a Boston Native, he was graduate of Boston English High School and Boston Technical School. Jim retired from Stone and Webster Engineering in Boston, MA after 45 years in the engineering field.
Jim married his wife T. Constance (Connie) Ayotte 59 years ago on September 2, 1961. They lived in Peabody, MA and Hamilton, MA before retiring to Florida.
James was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes parish.
He was a beloved dad to James III, Joseph, and Jacqueline, father-in-law to Rebekah Giarrusso, Julie Giarrusso, and Francis Gagne, grandfather to 10 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 4 great grandchildren. They were the joy of his life.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph.
His family meant the whole world to him, he adored them one and all.
Funeral arrangements and cremation will be handled by Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or any animal rescue of your choice.
A mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, FL on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM.