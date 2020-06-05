Dickson, James Herb
7/17/1927 - 6/2/2020
"Herb", James Dickson, 92 passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Sarasota, FL at 4:44 a.m. He was in the company of his companion, Helena Ozer, her son Brian Ozer, and their five dogs.
He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Herb is survived by his son, Barry Dickson and his wife Bonnie, Huntingdon, PA, Stepdaughter Sonja Hansen, Sarasota, FL., and Stepson Larry Cree and his wife Barbara, Hendersonville TN.
Herb is also survived by his grandchildren Darren, Michelle, Robin, Josh, Jim and all of their children. Herb was a true Patriarch of the family and was lovingly called "Pappy" by them.
He was a native of Huntingdon, PA. and is survived by his two sisters Jo and Louis who still live in their hometown.
After having had an extensive working history in Pennsylvania, Herb, worked at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, FL. He will always be remembered for his service there.
Herb served during World War II in the Army and was proud to be a Verteran.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation.
https://www.kidney.org/donation
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.