James J. Gallagher
1946 - 2020
Gallagher, James J.
Jul 25, 1946 - Sep 20, 2020
James J. Gallagher, 74, of Venice, Fl formerly of Philadelphia, PA and Hyde Park, VT passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. James was born July 25, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Sweeney) Gallagher. He worked for the US Department of Defense at the Navy Depot in Philadelphia where he retired in 1997. James received a master's degree in Business, majored in Economics and Statistics and received a master's in Literature. He later became a College Professor for The University of Pennsylvania and the Community College of Philadelphia. James was a published poet and was an avid runner. James is survived by seven nieces and nephews; Mary Pat Magauran (Mike), Kim O'Donnell (Ken), Bill Stout (Patrice), Maggie Molitor (Ryan), Lisa Carey, Terry Elmer (Jeff), Matt Carey (Angela), brother in law Frank Carey, twenty-one great nieces and nephews, one great grandnephew and many friends. James was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Stout (Bill) and Mary Carey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in James name to the Alzheimer's Association National Capitol Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, Mclean, VA 22102.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1pm at the Resurrection cemetery in Bensalem, Pa



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Resurrection cemetery
