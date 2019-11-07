Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish
42 W. Main Street
Moorestown, FL
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish
42 W. Main Street
Moorestown, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish
42 W. Main Street
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
Rev. Msgr. James Joseph McGovern


1932 - 2019
McGovern, Rev. Msgr. James Joseph
Feb 29, 1932 - Nov 2, 2019
Rev. Msgr. James Joseph McGovern of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, died November 2, 2019. He was 87. The son of the late Joseph H. and Mary C. (nee Bradley) McGovern; he is the devoted brother of William J. McGovern (Donna) of Cobleskill, NY and Margaret M. McKay (Ronald) of Osteen, FL. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and by many great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday evening 6 to 8pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:15am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, P. O. Box 8525, Kingston, Jamaica, WI (www.missionariesofthepoor.org). Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
