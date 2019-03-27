|
|
McDanel, James K. "Jim"
Dec 26, 1929 - Mar 18, 2019
As Jim wanted, he passed away peacefully at home with his family. Jim resided in Beaver Falls, PA until he moved his family to Sarasota in 1959. He led the Postage Due department at the Main Post Office in Sarasota and retired after 26 years of service. After retirement he owned and operated McDanel Courier Service for 19 years. Jim was happiest fishing and boating with his children and grandchildren and was devoted to them and his wife. He was involved in the local and state AAU youth competitive swimming program both as a parent of his three swimmers and at the scoring table of the swim meets. He was also an avid and accomplished duplicate bridge player and member of the ACBL. Jim is survived by Barbara, his wife of 70 years, his children Deborah M. Landis (Charles) of Sarasota, James W. McDanel of San Diego, CA and Lisa Jo Brooks of Bell, FL; six grandchildren, James, Landis, Lorin McDanel, Alton Whitted, Barbara Garcia, Heath Whitted and Stepahi McDanel, as well as 10 great grandchildren. Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota is in charge of arrangements. A private, family-only memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019