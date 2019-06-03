|
Klein, James
February 6, 1925 - May 24, 2019
James (Jim) S. Klein of Sarasota, age 94, died peacefully on May 24, 2019. Jim served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. When commissioned he was one of the youngest officers in the Navy. During the war he served as the navigator and gunnery officer on the USS Coronis. Discharged in 1946 with the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade, Jim went on to complete a BS in business at Northwestern University. In 1949 he married Betty Benesch, and the couple lived and raised a family in suburban Chicago. Jim is survived by their three children: Michael (married to Susan Colwell), Daniel (married to Rosanne Skirble) and Kathryn; and four grandchildren: Gabriel, Refael, Ariel and Adrienne. Jim owned several bowling alleys in the Chicago area and served as President of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America. Later, he founded an appliance distributorship, selling and installing natural gas lights and barbecue grills. He was elected to serve on the local School Board and volunteered on the Board of the YMCA. Jim loved water skiing and tennis, sharing his enthusiasm with his wife, children, nieces, nephews and friends. After selling his business and moving to Atlanta and eventually Sarasota to escape Chicago winters, Jim rejected retirement and continued working as a manufacturers' rep into his early 80s. His wife Betty passed away in Sarasota in 2005. Not long after, Jim was introduced to Inge Stanton, also of Sarasota. They became loving friends and companions for 12 years until his death. Jim and Inge travelled extensively, regularly attended concerts, opera and theater, and enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren, as well their many friends. Jim's wit, intelligence, sense of duty, and love for country and family will be remembered by all who knew him. He will be interred at the VA Cemetery of Sarasota. Commemorative contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice: https://tidewellhospice.org or the Sarasota Mayor's Feed the Hungry Program: https://mayorsfeedthehungry.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 9, 2019