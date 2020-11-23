1/
James L. Bryan
1959 - 2020
Bryan, James L.
Dec 8, 1959 - Nov 13, 2020
James L. Bryan, 60, of Slocomb, AL. died on Fri. Nov. 13, 2020. He is survived by 6 sisters: Sue Brown of North Port, FL.; Sari McMahon (Brian) of Golden Gate Estates, FL.; Karen Grassett (Rick) of Sarasota, FL.; Patti Roberts (Bill Dolph) of Vancouver, WA.; Marta Striepling (Gary) of Murphy, N.C.; and Lisa Bryan of Fort Myers Beach, FL.; 12 nieces and nephews, and Tasha Lott, Ben Lott, Brandie Green and Hunter Green of Slocomb, AL. He will be cremated in Dothan and his remains returned to Florida. Ward Wilson Funeral Home, Dothan, AL. (334-792-4194) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
