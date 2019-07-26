Home

James MacCallum


1940 - 2019
James MacCallum Obituary
MacCallum, James
Apr 22, 1940 - Jul 20, 2019
James MacCallum, 79, of Sarasota, formerly of Tulsa, OK, died July 20, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date. National Cremation and Burial Society is handling arrangements.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) MacCallum on June 16, 2011. Survivors include sons David (Pamela) of Camarillo, Calif., and Derek (Lindsey) of Brighton, Mich., brother John (Linda) of Louisville; and four grandsons, Marty, Max, Elliot, and Carter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL, 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
