Home

POWERED BY

Services
Badger Funeral Home
300 N Main St
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Martin


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Martin Obituary
Martin, James
Dec 06, 1942 - Mar 26, 2020
James (Jim) Raymond Martin, age 77 of Statesville, NC passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Martin was born in Nashville, TN on Sunday, December 6, 1942 to the late Raymond and Dillie Appleton Martin. Jim enjoyed working in the outdoors and creating flower gardens. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim served 51 years in ministry to different churches. He was Minister of Music for Una Baptist Church in Nashville, TN and First Baptist Church in Fort Myers, FL and Minister of Music and Administration at First Baptist Church in Sarasota, FL. He lastly serviced Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC as Church Business Administrator. While living in Ashe County, he attended First Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC. In addition to his church ministries, Mr. Martin was active in service to his community, most notably as member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota, FL.
Mr. Martin is survived by, his wife, Susan Dianne King Martin, one son, James Martin and wife Debi, one daughter, Theresa Martin, and two grandchildren, Jenna and Sean Martin, all of Statesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677.
A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent of viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, NC is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -