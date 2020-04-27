|
Babey, Sr, James Michael
Jun 19, 1935 - Apr 8, 2020
James Michael Babey Sr., age 84 died peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his home in Venice Florida. James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Georgean Babey, his children, Lynn Hausherr, James Babey Jr., Patricia Newi, Chris Babey and Kimberly Brandes; five grandchildren, and many close friends.
A resident of Venice Florida since 2004, James was born in Wilkesbarre Pennsylvania on June 19, 1935 and lived in New Jersey until his retirement in Venice.
James served in the US Army and had a long career at Public Service Electric Company in Newark, New Jersey, where he retired in 2001.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020