James Michael Singleton
1991 - 2020
Singleton, James Michael
Jun 23, 1991 - May 28, 2020
James Michael Singleton, 28, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on June 6, 2020 at True Faith Community Church 4200 32nd Street West Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
True Faith Community Church
