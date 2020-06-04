Or Copy this URL to Share

Singleton, James Michael

Jun 23, 1991 - May 28, 2020

James Michael Singleton, 28, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 28, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on June 6, 2020 at True Faith Community Church 4200 32nd Street West Bradenton, FL.. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.



