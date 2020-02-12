Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary M.B. Church
11801 Erie Ed
Parrish, FL
James Moreland Iii


1945 - 2020
James Moreland Iii Obituary
Moreland III, James
Jan. 28, 1945 - Feb. 9, 2020
James Moreland III, 75, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Mary M.B. Church, 11801 Erie Ed, Parrish, FL 34219. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He was the owner of James Moreland A/C Company.
James leaves to cherish his memories: wife Stephanie Moreland; daughters, Carla Moreland, Rhonda Williams, Cindy Allen, and Regina Moreland; step-daughters, Shardae Bunche and Sommer Brooks; mother, Ruby Moreland; sister, Candace Cannon; brothers, Milton Moreland, Larry Moreland, and Ted Moreland; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
