Levy, James Nathan
Jan 10, 1946 - Nov 8, 2020
James "Jim" Nathan Levy, 74, of Sarasota died on November 8, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV on January 10, 1946, son of the late Emil H. Levy and Lisbeth Lindenberg Levy.
Jim was a teacher in the Sarasota County School System for 32 years. He taught at Oak Park School his entire career.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert and Richard Levy of Sarasota; his sister, Carol Streibich of Jacksonville, FL, two nephews, and a niece.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the American Cancer Society
or Tidewell Hospice, Inc.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons – Wiegand Chapel.
For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com