Greene,
James Newton, III
Feb 7, 1965 - Dec 23, 2019
James Newton Greene, III, 54, died on December 23, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. Jim was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on February 7, 1965, and grew up in Boca Raton, Florida. He attended Boca Raton Community High School and was a Licensed General Contractor in Florida for the past 25 years specializing in underground utilities and site development. He was the owner of Greene Enterprises in Crawfordville, Florida until 2011, and was most recently employed by Kaufman Construction. He had recently relocated to Sarasota from Winter Haven to be near family.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvette Greene. He was divorced from his second wife. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Greene, and his son, Marc Greene, his mother, Jane E Greene, his sisters, Karen Hildreth, Deanna Murphy, and Stephanie Parker, his brother, Michael Greene, his nieces and nephews, and his American Bully, Shenzi.
A barbecue is planned in his honor on February 8, 2020 in Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019