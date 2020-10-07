Turner, Jr., James P.

Mar 6, 1938 - Oct 6, 2020

James P. Turner, Jr. known to many as the "flashlight man" passed away at his home in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Washington, D.C. to James P. Turner and Louise Turner. James retired to Sarasota in 2016.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn of 64 years; four children, JoLynn (Benny), Jim (Toni), Frank (Pam), Amy; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and his sister, Constance Parks.

Services will be private and the interment will be in Washington, D.C.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.



