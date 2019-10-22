Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
Resources
More Obituaries for James Starcevic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Peter Starcevic


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Peter Starcevic Obituary
Starcevic, James Peter
Nov. 17, 1940 - Oct. 17, 2019
James Peter Starcevic, age 78, Sarasota, FL entered the gates of heaven on October 17, 2019.
Survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Susan, daughters Kristen Starcevic (Bryan) and Julie Drazek (Luke), grandson Matthew Talbot (Katie), great grandson Nolan Talbot, his loving brother Bill Starcevic (Donna) and a host of family and friends.
Born in Chicago, IL he was a graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago and attended the University of Southern Illinois. He took pride and joy in his gardening and landscaping, a talent that was reflected in the many beautiful gardens he created for others and his home.
Known for his infectious smile, humor and kindness, he will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Donations may be made to the .
There will be no local service. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
Download Now