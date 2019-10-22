|
Starcevic, James Peter
Nov. 17, 1940 - Oct. 17, 2019
James Peter Starcevic, age 78, Sarasota, FL entered the gates of heaven on October 17, 2019.
Survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Susan, daughters Kristen Starcevic (Bryan) and Julie Drazek (Luke), grandson Matthew Talbot (Katie), great grandson Nolan Talbot, his loving brother Bill Starcevic (Donna) and a host of family and friends.
Born in Chicago, IL he was a graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago and attended the University of Southern Illinois. He took pride and joy in his gardening and landscaping, a talent that was reflected in the many beautiful gardens he created for others and his home.
Known for his infectious smile, humor and kindness, he will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Donations may be made to the .
There will be no local service. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019