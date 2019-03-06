|
Gause, James R. "Ron" Gause
Dec 3, 1933 - Mar 2, 2019
James R. "Ron" Gause Gause, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Lisbon, Ohio, died on Mar 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Mar 11, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Mar 12, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
