Pietarila, James R. 'Jim'
May 26, 1955 - April 8, 2019
James R. 'Jim' Pietarila, 63, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Orlando, FL, died on April 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 7:00PM on Fri Apr 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 7:00PM on Fri Apr 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Graveside Service for Jim will be 1:00PM, Saturday, April 13th, at Orlando Memorial Gardens, Apopka, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
