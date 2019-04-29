Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St Patrick
7900 Bee Ridge Rd.
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery
9810 State Rd 72
James R. Stemitz Obituary
Stemitz, James R.
Nov 19, 1948 - Apr 15, 2019
James Russell Stemitz, 70, of Sarasota, FL, passed April 15th, in the morning. He was predeceased by Rebecca Stemitz, his wife of 45 yrs, & survived by his wife Carolyn Elvestrom, his daughter Susan Stemitz & SIL Jeff Berkowitz, grandchildren Charles Berkowitz & Garrett Berkowitz, sister Sandra Hyde, brothers LTC Raymond Stemitz & Russell Flournoy, step-daughters Jennifer Carter & Sara Dean, & six step-grandchildren.
1967 Riverview HS Graduate, an A.S. Degree from Univ. of FL, & a US Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran. He retired after a 45-yr career in the automated traffic control industry & was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
A Catholic Memorial Service is at 11 AM, May 4th at the Church of St Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd.
A Graveside Service is at 10:30 AM, July 1st at Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
