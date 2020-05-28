James R. Trent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trent, James R.
Nov. 13, 1934 - May 25, 2020
James R. Trent, 85, of Nokomis, Florida, died on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved