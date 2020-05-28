Or Copy this URL to Share

Trent, James R.

Nov. 13, 1934 - May 25, 2020

James R. Trent, 85, of Nokomis, Florida, died on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.



