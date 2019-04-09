|
Brown, Jr., James Ralph
Oct 12, 1948 - Apr 6, 2019
James Ralph Brown, Jr., 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, died on Apr 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on April 13, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel. Services will be held at 11:00AM on April 13, 2019 at the funeral home, in Port Charlotte. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
