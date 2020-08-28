Reecer, JamesOct 18, 1943 - Aug 4, 2020August 4th 2020 James went to be with our Lord Jesus, surrounded by his daughter, son and wife. He had a long struggle with Parkinson's.He was born on October 18th, 1943, in Gallatin, Tennessee. He was survived by his wife Pat Reecer, son Bob Reecer, daughter Debora Reecer-Mobley, Son-in-law Mike Mobley, Brother Anthony Reecer , Sister Margaret Brewer, Uncle William B Reecer, and many nieces, nephews he loved dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be held September 5th at the Community of Life Center (19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, Fl 33948) at 1:30.In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in his honor to one of the following: