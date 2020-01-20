Herald Tribune Obituaries
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
James Rosania


1928 - 2020
James Rosania Obituary
Rosania, James
May 10, 1928 - Jan 17, 2020
James Rosania passed away on January 17, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, FL at the age of 91. James was born on May 10, 1928 in Waterbury, CT.
James leaves behind his wife, Ruth Rosania; his daughters Maribeth (David) Cetola and Donna LeClerc; son James L. (Wende) Rosania and 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 10:00AM to 12:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Avenue Sarasota, FL 34236. A graveside service will held at the family's convenience at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
