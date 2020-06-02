James Ruggerio
Ruggerio, James
Sep 6, 1972 - May 28, 2020
James Ruggerio, 47, of North Port, Florida, died on May 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
