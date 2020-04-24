|
|
Chappell, James S.
Sep 1, 1945 - Apr 20, 2020
James S. Chappell, 74, died April 20, 2020, in Bradenton, FL, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. James was born on September 1, 1945, in Rosman, North Carolina, to Hovie and Ellie Chappell. At a young age, James was adopted and raised by his aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Frank Chappell. He graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC and went on to receive a BA degree in Science and a MS degree in Psychology from Western Carolina University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Gamma Epsilon Fraternity for over 50 years. After briefly teaching high school science in North Carolina, James moved to Florida in 1974, settling in Bradenton, where he was a custom furniture maker for over 45 years. He was an avid golfer and could be seen every Sunday, teeing it up at Tatum Ridge Golf Course before the crack of dawn. James is survived by his partner of 25 years, Marlene Porter; a son, Christopher of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his extended family, Ben and Dulani Porter; their daughter, Lily and Jon Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and a son, Matthew. A Celebration of Life will take place at a time to be determined later. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020