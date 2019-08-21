|
|
|
Smith, James "JH"
Aug 30, 1927 - Aug 19, 2019
James "JH" Smith, 91, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Aug 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 9 PM on Aug 24, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park., 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota Florida. Services will be held at 2 PM on Aug 25, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Manasota, please go to Manasotamemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019