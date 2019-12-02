Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Spencer


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Spencer Obituary
Spencer, James
Sept 1, 1960 - Nov 27, 2019
James Matthew Spencer went to his heavenly home on November 27, 2019. Jim was born in Sarasota, FL and spent most of his life in the Sarasota/Venice area. He is survived by his wife Paula, his 4 children Ashley Spencer, Luke (& Lisa) Spencer, Aaron Spencer and Amber Boccacio (& fiancé Jake Pepin), his two brothers Jed (& Diane) Spencer, Jon (& Kim) Spencer and a sister Jodi (& Chris) Mauk. He also had 5 grandchildren: Artimas Spencer, Emily Bentley, Draven Dabrowski, Lilly Dabrowski and Zoey Rae Pepin.
Jim joined the US Army after high school and has worked for the US Postal Service for more than 30 years.
Jim was a long-time baseball coach with Sarasota and Venice Little Leagues.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 5 pm at Nokomis Beach.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -