Spencer, James
Sept 1, 1960 - Nov 27, 2019
James Matthew Spencer went to his heavenly home on November 27, 2019. Jim was born in Sarasota, FL and spent most of his life in the Sarasota/Venice area. He is survived by his wife Paula, his 4 children Ashley Spencer, Luke (& Lisa) Spencer, Aaron Spencer and Amber Boccacio (& fiancé Jake Pepin), his two brothers Jed (& Diane) Spencer, Jon (& Kim) Spencer and a sister Jodi (& Chris) Mauk. He also had 5 grandchildren: Artimas Spencer, Emily Bentley, Draven Dabrowski, Lilly Dabrowski and Zoey Rae Pepin.
Jim joined the US Army after high school and has worked for the US Postal Service for more than 30 years.
Jim was a long-time baseball coach with Sarasota and Venice Little Leagues.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 5 pm at Nokomis Beach.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019