Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for James Staley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Staley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jim" Staley Obituary
Staley, James "Jim"
Nov 25, 1934 - May 2, 2019
Jim Staley, 84, of Venice, FL, formerly of Canton, OH passed away May 2, 2019. Helen, his wife of 56 years preceded him in 2013. Survivors include his son Jim and wife Nancy, and daughters Lori Pinkston and husband Wynn and Barbara Delabarre and husband Byron. Jim is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren who he loved, Tyler Delabarre and the Pinkston girls, Georgia, Caroline and Annabelle. Jim was an automotive technician by trade and was the long-term owner of an auto service center in N. Canton, OH. He was also an active and respected civic leader in N. Canton, serving many years in Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, which he served a term as president. He loved to play golf with Helen and his friends and enjoyed attending local high school football and baseball games. He was also a life-long Cleveland Browns fan. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Tidewell Hospice where he and Helen both were treated with the love and respect of a staff and volunteer group that is above all superlatives.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now