Staley, James "Jim"
Nov 25, 1934 - May 2, 2019
Jim Staley, 84, of Venice, FL, formerly of Canton, OH passed away May 2, 2019. Helen, his wife of 56 years preceded him in 2013. Survivors include his son Jim and wife Nancy, and daughters Lori Pinkston and husband Wynn and Barbara Delabarre and husband Byron. Jim is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren who he loved, Tyler Delabarre and the Pinkston girls, Georgia, Caroline and Annabelle. Jim was an automotive technician by trade and was the long-term owner of an auto service center in N. Canton, OH. He was also an active and respected civic leader in N. Canton, serving many years in Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, which he served a term as president. He loved to play golf with Helen and his friends and enjoyed attending local high school football and baseball games. He was also a life-long Cleveland Browns fan. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Tidewell Hospice where he and Helen both were treated with the love and respect of a staff and volunteer group that is above all superlatives.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 12, 2019