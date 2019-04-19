|
|
Crews, James T.
July 18, 1941 - April 16, 2019
James T. Crews, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born on July 18, 1941 in Radford, VA to Herbert Ray Crews and Mary Elizabeth Crews Rountree. Jim served in the United States Air Force before beginning his prosperous career with the United Parcel Service, from which he retired in 1998. Jim married Louise Porter Crews on December 7, 2001 and they enjoyed a loving, happy marriage.
Jim and Louise shared a passion for horses, owning many competitive reining horses over the years. He also loved his family more than anything else, often spending time with them at his house in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, making memories that are still cherished today. Jim was known for his infectious sense of humor and his overwhelming generosity.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Louise. He is survived by his son, Scott Crews and Scott's wife, Kim, along with their children, Ryan and Jessica. Jim did not wish for a service to be held in his memory; in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the in his name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019