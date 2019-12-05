|
Wilkes, III, James T.
Feb. 18, 1932 - Dec. 1, 2019
James Thomas "Jamie" Wilkes, III was born February 18, 1932 in Harvey, Illinois, the third of four children born to James T. and Helen Wilkes. He died peacefully at age 87 with his wife of 42 years, Bonnie, at his side.
A graduate of Thornton Township High School (Class of 1950), Jamie earned a degree in business and accounting from the University of North Carolina and finished law school at Northwestern University.
After his father's death in 1962, he became a partner in his father's accounting business, the James T. Wilkes and Company accounting firm, later named Wilkes, Besterfield and Company. Over the course of time the company became the largest accounting firm in the south suburbs of Chicago featuring a full-service operation employing accountants specializing in all phases of the business. In addition to providing tax planning and tax compliance work, Wilkes, Besterfield and Company was best known for its work with savings and loans associations, municipalities and school districts.
Jamie and his accounting business partner, Allen Besterfield, developed Governors Office Park, a multi-use complex including six office buildings, a restaurant and a bank in Olympia Fields. In 1995 Jamie and Allen jointly received the Business Person of the Year Award from the Matteson Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of their contributions to the community.
Jamie and Bonnie also purchased and further developed Shady Lawn Golf Course in Beecher, Illinois and then Brookwood Golf Course in Buchanan, Michigan. As he helped develop these properties, he became highly respected in the south suburbs of Chicago for his achievements in real estate development and management.
Jamie was also very invested in public service and exhibited this his entire life. He served on the board of Ingalls Memorial Hospital for many years, played an integral part in the racial integration of the Olympia Fields Country Club, spent countless days delivering meals to families thru Meals on Wheels, and supported Cornerstone Academy in Chicago for years.
Except for the company of his family, Jamie enjoyed nothing better than going to a Chicago Cubs baseball game. In the summer of 2016, Jamie and Bonnie, Cubs season ticket-holders for 30+ years, orchestrated a combination of these two loves: they organized a family reunion around some Cubs games, taking their children and grandchildren to Wrigley Field to watch the soon-to-be World Series Champions.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Betty Jean Besterfield and Marjorie Tolly.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Wilkes; his brother William Wilkes; his children Jim (Cheryl) Wilkes, Kim (Eric) Gourieux; his step sons Jim (Mary) Fugett, Jack (Dina) Fugett, Mike (Dara) Fugett and Mark (Carrie) Fugett; his grandchildren Daniel (Holly) Gourieux, Melissa (Corbin) Marshall, Evan Gourieux, Nicole Gourieux, Katie Wilkes, Lauren Wilkes, Emily Wilkes, Ashley (Adam) Conard, Cutter Fugett, Telle Fugett, Chase Fugett, Mckenna Fugett, Ian Fugett, Noah Fugett, Mackenzie Fugett, Tiger Fugett, Lion Fugett, Tyler Fugett, and Jacob Fugett; his great-grandchildren Adalyn Conard, Clara Marshall and Mason Marshall.
The family wishes to thank Peterson Oliviera, Gusetta Curtis, Jennifer Currier, Monalisa Daniels, Laretha Burks, and Liliana Planes who with kindness and gifts of friendship cared for Jamie and his family in the last months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you feel led, donations can be made to Cornerstone Academy, 1111 N. Wells, Room 403, Chicago, IL 60610. https://www.cornerstonechicago.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019