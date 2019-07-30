|
|
Hunniford, James Theodore (Ted)
April 29, 1935 - July 12, 2019
James Theodore Hunniford, Jr was known as "Ted" to his family, friends, and thousands of people he ministered as a pastor for over 50 years; initially in the Pittsburgh, PA area and then in Sarasota. Ted, born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 29, 1935, passed away peacefully, on July 12, 2019, in Sarasota, FL.
He is survived by loving second wife, Judy; loving sons and their wives Dave (Debbie), Jim (Julie) and Ron (Orenda); sister Midge Hicks; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Joyce, his wife of 52 years and ministry partner; by his daughter, Marcia, and parents, James Theodore Hunniford, Sr and Anne Rintye Hunniford.
Ted grew up in Philadelphia, was a graduate of Temple University and then Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, where he met Joyce. He pastored two churches near Pittsburgh before following the Lord's leading to move his family to Sarasota in 1973. He, along with Joyce, shared the good news of God's love and saving grace to many people in Sarasota while pastoring Grace Fellowship for 27 years and then while part of Restoration Fellowship. Ted was a gifted bible teacher and counselor. He enjoyed family events, tennis, golf, and studying God's word.
A memorial service will be held on August 31 at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside Village Chapel, 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota. Donations can be sent to Sunnyside Foundation at Sunnyside Village.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019