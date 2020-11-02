Snyder, James Theodore "Duke"

Aug 1, 1944 - Oct 27, 2020

God saw the road was getting rough

And the hills were hard to climb,

So he closed your weary eyes and whispered "Peace be thine."

James Theodore 'Duke" Snyder

Tampa, FL, August 1, 1944 — Sarasota, Fl, October 27, 2020.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend surrendered peacefully at home in the presence of family.

Duke was a graduate of Sarasota High School, Class of '62. After a brief courtship, he married Nancye Lee Williams on January 25, 1963. Nancye remained the love of his life and is left to cherish the memories of their almost 58 years together.

Duke founded Snyder's Hauling and Contracting in 1974 and enjoyed almost 40 years of success in construction. He was a member of the Church of the Palms, Presbyterian where he served as deacon from 1979 to 1982.

Duke was a proud, self-sacrificing father to seven children: Victor Shannon Snyder (Teresa Taft); Patrick Darien Snyder (Pamela Varner); Frances Maureen Snyder; Tiffney Lynn Mosley (Clint), Elizabeth J. Reilly; Jenny Sue Schulz (Matt) and Kerry Lee Parker (Steve). Duke adored his grandchildren: Ashley, Hunter, Chase, Bryor, Bailey, Emily, Erin, Rosemary, Emma, Axel, Opal, Sarah, Max, Amanda, Sam, Sara and Corrie. He had four great-grandchildren and another due January, 2021.

Always the "jokester" Duke loved best spending time with his family, but also enjoyed stock car racing, country music, wood-working, his garage and loyal beagle, "Bud".

Duke was the eldest of eight children and is preceded in death by his parents — Maryanne and Elvie Snyder — and several siblings.

Please join Duke's family in celebrating his life. A memorial gathering will be held November 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sarasota Event Center (Shriner's Building) 600 Beneva Road, North, Sarasota 34232.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, or Tidewell Hospice.



