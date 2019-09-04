Herald Tribune Obituaries
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
James Thompson


1930 - 2019
James Thompson Obituary
Thompson, James
July 14,1930 - August 17, 2019
James Harry (Jim) Thompson formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. and most recently Lakewood Ranch, FL. passed away quietly on August 17. He is survived by Lois (Sam), his wife of 66 years, sons Scott (Linda), Kirk (Patty), Eric (Pam) daughter Robyn, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Jim was laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association or the American Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements were made by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
