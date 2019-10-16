|
|
Wiggin,
James Walker, Jr.
May 19, 1933 - Oct 12, 2019
Wiggin, James Walker, Jr., 86, born May 19, 1933, of Mansfield, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday, October 12th in Tidewell Sarasota Hospice. Dedicated surgeon; devoted husband and father; Navy Surgeon for Marine Corp. Battalion; accomplished woodworker, electrician, pilot, navigator, Transatlantic Voyager, captain-of-the-ship; passable golfer; mediocre clarinetist. Graduated from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. Member of numerous societies and boards. Lifelong charitable giver; recent finish carpenter for Habitat for Humanity and tutor of inner-city Sarasota public school children. Pre-deceased by his father and mother, J. Walker Wiggin, Sr. and Mary Lyon Wiggin of Manchester, NH and Sarasota; first wife, Jewel Austin Wiggin of Hudson, NH and Mansfield, OH; and second wife, Rose Marie (Blanchard) Wiggin of Old Saybrook, CT and Sarasota. Survived by sister Joan Coffman of Ossining, NY; sons James III (Rebecca Bailey) of Columbus, OH, Thomas (Joanne) of Jamestown, RI, Peter of Mansfield, OH, and daughter Susan Garron of Mansfield, OH; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and third love-of-life Anne Gorey, of Sarasota. A Sarasota memorial service will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1031 South Euclid Ave., on Friday, October 18, at 1PM. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, www.habitatsrq.org/donate.
