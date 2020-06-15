James Weber
1944 - 2020
Weber, James
Jul 9, 1944 - Jun 11, 2020
James Weber, 75, of Venice, passed on June 11, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois, He has been a resident of Florida since 1999. He lived in Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club with his wife of 52 years, Patricia.
He is also survived by his brother, Daniel (Geri), sister-in-law Carol, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
