Weber, JamesJul 9, 1944 - Jun 11, 2020James Weber, 75, of Venice, passed on June 11, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois, He has been a resident of Florida since 1999. He lived in Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club with his wife of 52 years, Patricia.He is also survived by his brother, Daniel (Geri), sister-in-law Carol, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.