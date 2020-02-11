Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
JamesJeremiah Harney


1933 - 2020
Harney, James
Jeremiah
Jul 24, 1933 - Feb 9, 2020
James Jeremiah Harney lived his childhood in Forestville, New York but moved to Sarasota in 1957 to begin his career as a builder. He established his family in what was at that time the community of Fruitville and happily lived his entire life there. He was a Navy Veteran in the Korean war and was retired as the Managing Partner of Cosentino Construction. Jim passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is predeceased by his parents, his Uncle Lee & Aunt Dodie, two brothers, his beloved wife, Katherine and his grandson, Garrett. Jim leaves behind his two sons, Tim and Gary, their mother, Debra, a sister, three stepdaughters, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous beloved Harney family. His positive, happy and dancing-loving personality will be dearly missed. Service will be at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11:00 am. Jim will be laid to rest at a later date at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
