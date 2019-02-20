|
Nunn,
Jameson Wesley
Jun 2, 2018 - Feb 17, 2019
Jameson Wesley Nunn, 8 months, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Feb 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
