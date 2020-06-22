Beck, Jane
May 10, 1921 - Jun 19, 2020
Jane W. Beck passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 in Sarasota FL at the age of 99, formally of Matlacha, FL. She was born in Troy, OH on May 10, 1921 to Frank A. and Bertha (Bayhour) Cawley who preceded her in death. She had six sisters and two brothers who have all preceded her in death. Jane had married Harold (Sonny) Beck on March 1, 1956. Sonny preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Jane loved spending time with family and friends. Doing crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, listening to music and frequently visiting The Roaring 20's every week right up until they closed in 2010.
A gathering will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to come together and celebrate the many unforgettable memories of our beloved Janie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Philanthropy Department Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 or GivetoTidewell.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.