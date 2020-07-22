1/1
Jane Janis
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis, Jane
Oct 10, 1939 - Jul 16, 2020
Jane Carroll O'Donnell Janis, age 80, formerly of Sarasota, FL and New Canaan, CT passed away July 16th, 2020 in Denver, CO.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA., Jane was the daughter of Thomas Edgar O'Donnell and Jane Claire Daschbach. She was recently preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Norb Janis.
Jane is survived by her daughters Linda (Rob) Wachter, Nancy (Denny) Martin, Kate (Jasper) Verlaan, son Paul Janis and son of the heart, Steven (Malia) Graciano; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild-to-be; her sisters, Betsy Medonis, Nancy Brenza, Peggy O'Donnell, Sally O'Donnell and brother Tom O'Donnell; her godchild Robyn Kress; and and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jane had a desire to always find the fun in life in hilarious, loving and unexpected ways. From her encounters with strangers (grocery store workers, the guy standing in line in front of her, the woman sitting next to her on the plane, people in her row at a concert...and on and on and on!) to her friends, colleagues and family. She had a mischievous twinkle in her eye, a swing in her step, an edge. All of this combined with her enormous capacity to love made her magnetic beyond measure.
Jane did many truly great things in her lifetime that were filled with both love, service and adventure. From living in South America with her family for 12 years -- to adopting a baby boy in Bogota, Colombia --to working with pre-school aged children with special needs in New Canaan, CT to volunteering at a hospice in Sarasota, FL.
She was diagnosed with ALS at age 79 and she faced it's progression with a dignity and grace that humbled us all.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the ALS Association . A virtual celebration of life will soon be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fairmount Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Jane was a bright light.
She was always full of fun and had a wonderfully positive take on life.
Jane will be missed.
Patty Slater
Friend
July 23, 2020
I only knew Jane for a few years but I loved her lively spirit. She always had a smile on her face and never complained even when things got tough. My sincere condolences to the family.
Patricia Geremia
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Jane was my only sister-in-law, but more like a sister than that. She was a terrific person, always quick with something to make us laugh. She was a wonderful wife to my brother Norb and mother to her great kids. We all miss her greatly.
Jim Janis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved