Janis, Jane

Oct 10, 1939 - Jul 16, 2020

Jane Carroll O'Donnell Janis, age 80, formerly of Sarasota, FL and New Canaan, CT passed away July 16th, 2020 in Denver, CO.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA., Jane was the daughter of Thomas Edgar O'Donnell and Jane Claire Daschbach. She was recently preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Norb Janis.

Jane is survived by her daughters Linda (Rob) Wachter, Nancy (Denny) Martin, Kate (Jasper) Verlaan, son Paul Janis and son of the heart, Steven (Malia) Graciano; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild-to-be; her sisters, Betsy Medonis, Nancy Brenza, Peggy O'Donnell, Sally O'Donnell and brother Tom O'Donnell; her godchild Robyn Kress; and and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jane had a desire to always find the fun in life in hilarious, loving and unexpected ways. From her encounters with strangers (grocery store workers, the guy standing in line in front of her, the woman sitting next to her on the plane, people in her row at a concert...and on and on and on!) to her friends, colleagues and family. She had a mischievous twinkle in her eye, a swing in her step, an edge. All of this combined with her enormous capacity to love made her magnetic beyond measure.

Jane did many truly great things in her lifetime that were filled with both love, service and adventure. From living in South America with her family for 12 years -- to adopting a baby boy in Bogota, Colombia --to working with pre-school aged children with special needs in New Canaan, CT to volunteering at a hospice in Sarasota, FL.

She was diagnosed with ALS at age 79 and she faced it's progression with a dignity and grace that humbled us all.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the ALS Association . A virtual celebration of life will soon be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store