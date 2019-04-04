|
|
Chiappara, Jane K.
September 20, 1932 - March 28, 2019
Jane K. Chiappara passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 PM in Venice, Florida surrounded by her family.
Born Jane Mary Kearns on September 20, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey to Genevieve Fuscaldo and Edward Kearns, she attended Clifton High School and graduated from William Paterson College in 1954 with a B.S. in Education. Jane taught grammar school for many years in the Clifton school system. Additionally, Jane was a long-time parishioner of Saint Philip the Apostle RC church in Clifton, New Jersey and was actively involved as a volunteer on various parish committees. She also studied landscape architecture at the New York Botanical Gardens.
Jane is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Andrew Chiappara, beloved daughter Patricia Millspaugh and her husband Frederick, beloved son Mark Chiappara, her five grandchildren Christopher, Eric, Sarah, Eduardo and Gustavo, and her great grandson Nixon. Jane is also survived by her brother Rev. Edward A. Kearns, her sister Ellen Akersten wife of Kurt, her niece Loraine and her husband Peter, her nephew Kurt Akersten Jr., her niece Mary Ellen McDermott, and seven grand nieces and nephews.
The viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida. Her life will be celebrated at Mass at 10:00AM Thursday, April 11 at Epiphany Cathedral with interment at 12:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019