Smiley, Jane T.
March 18, 1925 - June 14, 2019
Jane Towler Smiley, 94, passed peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Smith Care Center in Sarasota.
Jane was born March 18, 1925, in Syracuse, NY, to the late Eugene D. and Lucille H. Crawford. She spent her formative years with her younger brother, Thomas H. Towler, in Cranford, New Jersey. She graduated from Smith College in 1947, where she majored in government and minored in art history.
Jane's career began in earnest at Macy's, New York City, in 1947 and continued successfully at The New Yorker magazine for 21 years. She was a Marketing Consultant for Fashion and Retail advertising and traveled extensively in the US and internationally for both business and pleasure. While in New York, Jane met Richard (Dick) Smiley whom she wed on September 19, 1964. She became a bride and step-mother of five, in the same day. Dick passed away in 1992 after 28 years of marriage.
She joined Westpoint Pepperell Company, Inc. in New York City, as a Sales Manager of the Martex brand and was the first female to hold this position in the domestics industry. She retired in 1991 as Operating Vice President for Special Events and Publicity at Burdines Department Store where her responsibilities encompassed all 27 stores in the Burdines chain.
Jane Smiley was a long-time supporter of numerous art and education organizations in the Sarasota community. In addition to serving as a board member of the Sarasota County Arts Council for seven years, she created and implemented the smARTtalk luncheon series.
In 2006, Jane was honored as one of three "Women In Power" by the NAJW. Jane was quoted as saying "Right now I realize we don't have many role models for what to do when we get into our 80's, so I'm just doing what I've always done – move ahead with no regrets". "Function in disaster, finish in style" she stated "That's my motto".
A Trustee of New College for ten years, Jane was also a Board member of the New College Foundation and served as its President (1995-96).
She was a member and President (1998-99) of the Women's Resource Center Board and aided many charitable and community endeavors through her volunteerism and financial support.
Jane is survived by her brother, Tom Towler (Nancy Lyon), of Sarasota, FL, step-children, Kitsy Scott (George) of Sarasota, Tara Smiley of Bridgeport, CT, Leigh Smiley of Highland, MD and Holley Smiley, (widow of deceased step-son, David Smiley) of Mundelein, IL and Roland Smiley, (Karen) of Albany, NY, niece, Jill T. Sutherland and nephews. Edward T. Towler. Jon H. Towler, T. Willard Towler, and many grandchildren.
Jane's family would especially like to thank the staff of the Smith Care Center at Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota, for their steadfast care and attention during the last years of Jane's life.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the MacNeil Chapel at Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota, with Chaplain Dick Sparrow officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota, FL 34236 or the Plymouth Harbor Foundation for the Employee Scholarship Fund, 700 John Ringling Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34236.
National Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to July 14, 2019